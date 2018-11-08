Zembla International

Sluit je aan!
Zembla - Het onderzoeksjournalistieke televisieprogramma van BNNVARA
The Fate of Ukraine

Zembla speaks to political leaders at home and abroad and investigates the Ukrainian struggle for security.

Orca Morgan's life in captivity

In June 2010, a young orca is found swimming alone, lost along the Dutch coast. A former Dutch State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Agriculture decides to export Morgan to Loro Parque, an animal park on the Canary Islands of Spain, with daily orca shows as one of its most popular attractions.

Shell's hell

Employees of Shell in Nigeria ordered the vandalization of oil pipelines for their own personal gain. Speaking to Zembla and the Dutch environmentalist organization Milieudefensie, multiple witnesses declared that SPDC, a subsidiary of Shell, caused the oil leaks.

Biting as a reward

Zembla’s investigation revealed that while there are strict regulations in place for other police weapons, such as firearms and pepper spray, that stipulate exactly how and against whom they may be used, there are scarcely any legal regulations concerning police dogs.

The Chicken Experiment

Zembla investigates if organic food is actually healthier. What occurred behind the scenes of the Chicken Experiment?

Doctor in a time of crisis

Twelve years ago, residents of the village of Herpen were affected by a mysterious illness. It turned out to be the largest Q-fever epidemic in the world. Zembla returns to investigate: how do the doctors deal with COVID-19?

China’s medicinal Power in the Corona Crisis

For years, experts have warned us of our dependency on China and India. Zembla investigates global access to medicine in a time of crisis.

Village in rebellion for the elderly

The villagers of Ijlst, a small town in the North of The Netherlands, protest against the decision of a housing association that wants to demolish a building where the elderly of the village live.