Zembla International

Zembla speaks to political leaders at home and abroad and investigates the Ukrainian struggle for security.
In June 2010, a young orca is found swimming alone, lost along the Dutch coast. A former Dutch State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Agriculture decides to export Morgan to Loro Parque, an animal park on the Canary Islands of Spain, with daily orca shows as one of its most popular attractions.
Employees of Shell in Nigeria ordered the vandalization of oil pipelines for their own personal gain. Speaking to Zembla and the Dutch environmentalist organization Milieudefensie, multiple witnesses declared that SPDC, a subsidiary of Shell, caused the oil leaks.
Zembla’s investigation revealed that while there are strict regulations in place for other police weapons, such as firearms and pepper spray, that stipulate exactly how and against whom they may be used, there are scarcely any legal regulations concerning police dogs.
Zembla investigates if organic food is actually healthier. What occurred behind the scenes of the Chicken Experiment?
Twelve years ago, residents of the village of Herpen were affected by a mysterious illness. It turned out to be the largest Q-fever epidemic in the world. Zembla returns to investigate: how do the doctors deal with COVID-19?
For years, experts have warned us of our dependency on China and India. Zembla investigates global access to medicine in a time of crisis.