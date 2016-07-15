Game of Thrones pakt 23 Emmy-nominaties • Nieuws • 15-07-2016 • leestijd 4 minuten • bewaren

Game is Throne s leidt net als vorig jaar weer bij de Emmy’s, deze keer met in totaal 23 nominaties. De show van HBO wordt op de voet gevolgd door twee series van FX; de miniserie The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (22 nominaties) en de tweede reeks van Fargo (18 nominaties).

FX kreeg daarnaast eindelijk erkenning voor The Americans , dat na vier seizoenen - lees hier onze recensie van het vierde seizoen - voor het eerst werd genomineerd voor beste dramaserie. Ook hoofdrolspelers Keri Russell en Matthew Rhys kregen nominaties voor hun acteerwerk. Naast Game of Thrones en The Americans maken dit jaar Better Call Saul (AMC), Downton Abbey (PBS), Homeland (Showtime), House of Cards (Netflix) and Mr. Robot (USA) kans op het beeldje voor beste dramaserie.

In de categorie beste komedie is Veep (in totaal goed voor 17 nominaties) van HBO zoals elk jaar weer de grote favoriet. En wat ons betreft nog steeds terecht . Andere kanshebbers zijn Black-ish (ABC), Master of None (Netflix), Modern Family (ABC), Silicon Valley (HBO), Transparent (Amazon) en Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix). Bij de miniseries mogen The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story en Fargo het uitvechten met Roots (History), American Crime (ABC) en The Night Manager (AMC).

Hieronder staan de belangrijkste nominaties nog eens op een rijtje, inclusief de acteurs en actrices die individueel kans maken op een beeldje. De uitreiking van de Emmy's wordt op zondag 18 september uitgezonden op ABC. Jimmy Kimmel zal de avond aan elkaar praten.

Beste dramaserie

The Americans (FX)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Downton Abbey (PBS)

Game Of Thrones (HBO)

Homeland (Showtime)

House Of Cards (Netflix)

Mr. Robot (USA)

Beste mannelijke hoofdrol in een dramaserie

Matthew Rhys als Philip Jennings in The Americans

Bob Odenkirk als Jimmy McGill in Better Call Saul

Kyle Chandler als John Rayburn in Bloodline

Kevin Spacey als Francis Underwood in House Of Cards

Rami Malek als Elliot in Mr. Robot

Liev Schreiber als Ray Donovan in Ray Donovan

Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een dramaserie

Keri Russell als Elizabeth Jennings in The Americans

Taraji P. Henson als Cookie Lyon in Empire

Claire Danes als Carrie Mathison in Homeland

Robin Wright als Claire Underwood in House Of Cards

Viola Davis als Annalise Keating in How To Get Away With Murder

Tatiana Maslany als Sarah, Alison, Cosima, Helena, Rachel, M.K., Krystal in Orphan Black

Beste mannelijke bijrol in een dramaserie

Jonathan Banks als Mike Ehrmantraut in Better Call Saul

Ben Mendelsohn als Danny Rayburn in Bloodline

Peter Dinklage als Tyrion Lannister in Game Of Thrones

Kit Harington als Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones

Michael Kelly als Doug Stamper in House Of Cards

Jon Voight als Mickey Donovan in Ray Donovan

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol in een dramaserie

Maura Tierney als Helen Solloway in The Affair

Maggie Smith als Violet, Dowager Countess of Grantham in Downton Abbey

Lena Headey als Cersei Lannister in Game Of Thrones

Emilia Clarke als Daenerys Targaryen in Game Of Thrones

Maisie Williams als Arya Stark in Game Of Thrones

Constance Zimmer als Quinn King in UnREAL

Beste komedieserie

Black-ish (ABC)

Master Of None (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Transparent (Amazon)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Beste mannelijke hoofdrol in een komedieserie

Anthony Anderson als Andre Johnson in Black-ish

Will Forte als Phil Miller in The Last Man On Earth

Aziz Ansari als Dev in Master Of None

William H. Macy als Frank Gallagher in Shameless

Thomas Middleditch als Richard Hendricks in Silicon Valley

Jeffrey Tambor als Maura Pfefferman in Transparent

Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een komedieserie

Tracee Ellis Ross als Rainbow Johnson in Black-ish

Laurie Metcalf als Dr. Jenna James in Getting On

Lily Tomlin als Frankie in Grace And Frankie

Amy Schumer als Amy in Inside Amy Schumer

Ellie Kemper als Kimmy Schmidt in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus als Selina Meyer in Veep

Beste mannelijke bijrol in een komedieserie

Louie Anderson als Christine Baskets in Baskets

Andre Braugher als Ray Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Keegan-Michael Key als verschillende personages in Key & Peele

Ty Burrell als Phil Dunphy in Modern Family

Tituss Burgess als Titus Andromedon in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale als Gary Walsh in Veep

Matt Walsh als Mike McLintock in Veep

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol in een komedieserie

Niecy Nash als Didi Ortley in Getting On

Allison Janney als Bonnie in Mom

Kate McKinnon als verschillende personages in Saturday Night Live

Judith Light als Shelly Pfefferman in Transparent

Gaby Hoffmann als Ali Pfefferman in Transparent

Anna Chlumsky als Amy Brookheimer in Veep

Beste miniserie

American Crime (ABC)

Fargo (FX)

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)

Roots (History)

The Night Manager (AMC)

Beste televisiefilm

A Very Murray Christmas (Netflix)

All The Way (HBO)

Confirmation (HBO)

Luther (BBC America)

Sherlock: The Abominable Bride (Masterpiece) (PBS)

Beste mannelijke hoofdrol in een miniserie of tv-film



Bryan Cranston als Lyndon B. Johnson in All The Way

Benedict Cumberbatch als Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock: The Abominable Bride

Idris Elba als John Luther in Luther

Cuba Gooding Jr. als O.J. Simpson in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Tom Hiddleston als Jonathan Pine in The Night Manager

Courtney B. Vance als Johnnie Cochran in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een miniserie of tv-film



Kirsten Dunst als Peggy Blumquist in Fargo

Felicity Huffman als Leslie Graham in American Crime

Audra McDonald als Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill

Sarah Paulson als Marcia Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Lili Taylor als Anne Blaine in American Crime

Kerry Washington als Anita Hill in Confirmation

Beste mannelijke bijrol in een miniserie of tv-film

Sterling K. Brown als Christopher Darden in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie als Richard Roper in The Night Manager

Jesse Plemons als Ed Blumquist in Fargo

David Schwimmer als Robert Kardashian in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

John Travolta als Robert Shapiro in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Bokeem Woodbine als Mike Milligan in Fargo

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol in een miniserie of tv-film

Kathy Bates als Iris in American Horror Story: Hotel

Olivia Colman als Angela Burr in The Night Manager

Regina King als Terri Lacroix in American Crime

Melissa Leo als Lady Bird Johnson in All The Way

Sarah Paulson als Hypodermic Sally / Billie Dean Howard in American Horror Story: Hotel

Jean Smart als Floyd Gerhardt in Fargo

