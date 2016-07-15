Game of Thrones pakt 23 Emmy-nominaties
Game is Throne s leidt net als vorig jaar weer bij de Emmy’s, deze keer met in totaal 23 nominaties. De show van HBO wordt op de voet gevolgd door twee series van FX; de miniserie The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (22 nominaties) en de tweede reeks van Fargo (18 nominaties).
FX kreeg daarnaast eindelijk erkenning voor The Americans
, dat na vier seizoenen
- voor het eerst werd genomineerd voor beste dramaserie. Ook hoofdrolspelers Keri Russell en Matthew Rhys kregen nominaties voor hun acteerwerk. Naast Game of Thrones
en The Americans
maken dit jaar Better Call Saul
(AMC), Downton Abbey
(PBS), Homeland
(Showtime), House of Cards
(Netflix) and Mr. Robot
(USA) kans op het beeldje voor beste dramaserie.
In de categorie beste komedie is Veep
van HBO zoals elk jaar weer de grote favoriet.
. Andere kanshebbers zijn Black-ish
(ABC), Master of None
(Netflix), Modern Family
(ABC), Silicon Valley
(HBO), Transparent
(Amazon) en Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
(Netflix). Bij de miniseries mogen The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
en Fargo
het uitvechten met Roots (History), American Crime
(ABC) en The Night Manager
(AMC).
Hieronder staan de belangrijkste nominaties nog eens op een rijtje, inclusief de acteurs en actrices die individueel kans maken op een beeldje. De uitreiking van de Emmy's wordt op zondag 18 september uitgezonden op ABC. Jimmy Kimmel zal de avond aan elkaar praten.
Beste dramaserie
The Americans (FX)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Downton Abbey (PBS)
Game Of Thrones (HBO)
Homeland (Showtime)
House Of Cards (Netflix)
Mr. Robot (USA)
Beste mannelijke hoofdrol in een dramaserie
Matthew Rhys als Philip Jennings in The Americans
Bob Odenkirk als Jimmy McGill in Better Call Saul
Kyle Chandler als John Rayburn in Bloodline
Kevin Spacey als Francis Underwood in House Of Cards
Rami Malek als Elliot in Mr. Robot
Liev Schreiber als Ray Donovan in Ray Donovan
Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een dramaserie
Keri Russell als Elizabeth Jennings in The Americans
Taraji P. Henson als Cookie Lyon in Empire
Claire Danes als Carrie Mathison in Homeland
Robin Wright als Claire Underwood in House Of Cards
Viola Davis als Annalise Keating in How To Get Away With Murder
Tatiana Maslany als Sarah, Alison, Cosima, Helena, Rachel, M.K., Krystal in Orphan Black
Beste mannelijke bijrol in een dramaserie
Jonathan Banks als Mike Ehrmantraut in Better Call Saul
Ben Mendelsohn als Danny Rayburn in Bloodline
Peter Dinklage als Tyrion Lannister in Game Of Thrones
Kit Harington als Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones
Michael Kelly als Doug Stamper in House Of Cards
Jon Voight als Mickey Donovan in Ray Donovan
Beste vrouwelijke bijrol in een dramaserie
Maura Tierney als Helen Solloway in The Affair
Maggie Smith als Violet, Dowager Countess of Grantham in Downton Abbey
Lena Headey als Cersei Lannister in Game Of Thrones
Emilia Clarke als Daenerys Targaryen in Game Of Thrones
Maisie Williams als Arya Stark in Game Of Thrones
Constance Zimmer als Quinn King in UnREAL
Beste komedieserie
Black-ish (ABC)
Master Of None (Netflix)
Modern Family (ABC)
Silicon Valley (HBO)
Transparent (Amazon)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Beste mannelijke hoofdrol in een komedieserie
Anthony Anderson als Andre Johnson in Black-ish
Will Forte als Phil Miller in The Last Man On Earth
Aziz Ansari als Dev in Master Of None
William H. Macy als Frank Gallagher in Shameless
Thomas Middleditch als Richard Hendricks in Silicon Valley
Jeffrey Tambor als Maura Pfefferman in Transparent
Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een komedieserie
Tracee Ellis Ross als Rainbow Johnson in Black-ish
Laurie Metcalf als Dr. Jenna James in Getting On
Lily Tomlin als Frankie in Grace And Frankie
Amy Schumer als Amy in Inside Amy Schumer
Ellie Kemper als Kimmy Schmidt in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus als Selina Meyer in Veep
Beste mannelijke bijrol in een komedieserie
Louie Anderson als Christine Baskets in Baskets
Andre Braugher als Ray Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Keegan-Michael Key als verschillende personages in Key & Peele
Ty Burrell als Phil Dunphy in Modern Family
Tituss Burgess als Titus Andromedon in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale als Gary Walsh in Veep
Matt Walsh als Mike McLintock in Veep
Beste vrouwelijke bijrol in een komedieserie
Niecy Nash als Didi Ortley in Getting On
Allison Janney als Bonnie in Mom
Kate McKinnon als verschillende personages in Saturday Night Live
Judith Light als Shelly Pfefferman in Transparent
Gaby Hoffmann als Ali Pfefferman in Transparent
Anna Chlumsky als Amy Brookheimer in Veep
Beste miniserie
American Crime (ABC)
Fargo (FX)
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)
Roots (History)
The Night Manager (AMC)
Beste televisiefilm
A Very Murray Christmas (Netflix)
All The Way (HBO)
Confirmation (HBO)
Luther (BBC America)
Sherlock: The Abominable Bride (Masterpiece) (PBS)
Beste mannelijke hoofdrol in een miniserie of tv-film
Bryan Cranston als Lyndon B. Johnson in All The Way
Benedict Cumberbatch als Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock: The Abominable Bride
Idris Elba als John Luther in Luther
Cuba Gooding Jr. als O.J. Simpson in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Tom Hiddleston als Jonathan Pine in The Night Manager
Courtney B. Vance als Johnnie Cochran in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een miniserie of tv-film
Kirsten Dunst als Peggy Blumquist in Fargo
Felicity Huffman als Leslie Graham in American Crime
Audra McDonald als Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
Sarah Paulson als Marcia Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Lili Taylor als Anne Blaine in American Crime
Kerry Washington als Anita Hill in Confirmation
Beste mannelijke bijrol in een miniserie of tv-film
Sterling K. Brown als Christopher Darden in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Hugh Laurie als Richard Roper in The Night Manager
Jesse Plemons als Ed Blumquist in Fargo
David Schwimmer als Robert Kardashian in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
John Travolta als Robert Shapiro in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Bokeem Woodbine als Mike Milligan in Fargo
Beste vrouwelijke bijrol in een miniserie of tv-film
Kathy Bates als Iris in American Horror Story: Hotel
Olivia Colman als Angela Burr in The Night Manager
Regina King als Terri Lacroix in American Crime
Melissa Leo als Lady Bird Johnson in All The Way
Sarah Paulson als Hypodermic Sally / Billie Dean Howard in American Horror Story: Hotel
Jean Smart als Floyd Gerhardt in Fargo
