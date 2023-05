Klimaatcrisis: tot wel 40 graden deze week in Spanje, zorgen om oogst

24 apr. 2023 - 10:50

Goh, het is weer de schuld van de boeren... https://www.fructidor.com/newsdetail.aspx?idn=53441&title=The-water-deficit-questions-avocado-cultivation-in-Spain. According to specialists, each hectare of avocado requires almost 7.000 cubic meters of water per year, and 5.500 for mangos. As a result, plantations had a massive impact on hydric collapse in Axarquia, consuming most of the water in the region. The subtropical climate of this area is too dry for the trees and those resources of dammed water which have increased in recent decades are not enough. The temperature increase caused by climate change led to an intense evapotranspiration and consequently to the water deficit.

