Rookpreventie doet melding van ‘illegale reclame’ voor vapen in Amsterdam

11 okt. 2022 - 0:05

Vaping isn't smoking. It was neither invented by Big Tobacco, nor is anywhere near as toxic or addictive. The appeal to spite campaigns are as credible as redeclaring comic projections as product advertisements. Wanda is just mad someone points out that tobacco habituation flavours aren't just a risk to former smokers. Obviously making the gateway hypothesis come true is more important to her income than reducing smoking-related death and disease. The rhetoric is no different to anti-vaxxers.