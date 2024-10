Politie: Tientallen zaken kindermisbruik via gameplatform Roblox

“Every day, tens of millions of people of all ages have a safe and positive experience on Roblox, abiding by our Community Standards. The safety of our community, particularly younger members of our community, is our highest priority, and we have a robust set of proactive and preventative safety measures designed to swiftly catch bad actors. These protocols include text chat filters in all supported languages to detect and block inappropriate words and phrases, blocking attempts to direct users under the age of 13 off platform and preventing the sharing of personal information, such as a phone number or address. In addition, our parental controls give parents and caregivers the ability to limit chat to a selected list of contacts or turn it off altogether, manage the content their kids have access to, and set spending restrictions.”