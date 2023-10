Wie zijn in het Midden-Oosten de vijand, de slechte leiders of het volk?

We must be kind

And with an open mind

We must endeavour to find a way

To let the Germans know that when the war is over

They are not the ones who'll have to pay.

We must be sweet

And tactful and discreet

And when they've suffered defeat

We mustn't let

Them feel upset

Or ever getjahwe

The feeling that we're cross with them or hate them,

Our future policy must be to reinstate them.



Don't let's be beastly to the Germans

When our victory is ultimately won,

It was just those nasty Nazis who persuaded them to fight

And their Beethoven and Bach are really far worse than their bite

Let's be meek to them-

And turn the other cheek to them

And try to bring out their latent sense of fun.

Let's give them full air parity-

And treat the rats with charity,

But don't let's be beastly to the Hun.



We must be just

And win their love and trust

And in additon we must

Be wise

And ask the conquered lands to join our hands to aid them.

That would be a wonderful surprise.

For many years

They've been in floods of tears

Because the poor little dears

Have been so wronged and only longed

To cheat the world,

Deplete the world

And beat

The world to blazes.

This is the moment when we ought to sing their praises.



Don't let's be beastly to the Germans

When we've definitely got them on the run

Let us treat them very kindly as we would a valued friendLiberation Serif

We might send them out some Bishops as a form of lease and lend,

Let's be sweet to them

And day by day repeat to them

That 'sterilization' simply isn't done.

Let's help the dirty swine again

To occupy the Rhine again,

But don't let's be beastly to the Hun.



Don't let's be beastly to the Germans

When the age of peace and plenty has begun.

We must send them steel and oil and coal and everything they neeLiberation Serifd

For their peaceable intentions can be always guaranteed.

Let's employ with them a sort of 'strength through joy' with them,

They're better than us at honest manly fun.

Let's let them feel they're swell again and bomb us all to hell again,

But don't let's be beastly to the Hun.



Don't let's be beastly to the Germans

For you can't deprive a ganster of his gun

Though they've been a little naughty to the Czechs and Poles and Dutch

But I don't suppose those countries really minded very much

Let's be free with them and share the B.B.C. with them.

We mustn't prevent them basking in the sun.

Let's soften their defeat again-and build their bloody fleet again,

But don't let's be beastly to the Hun