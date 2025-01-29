BNNVARA Logo
Word lid
NPO
Logo Joop
Joop
De opiniesite van BNNVARA met actueel nieuws en uitgesproken meningen

Wat er gebeurt wanneer TeSSla een nieuw model Swasticar introduceert

Kijk Nou
  •  
Vandaag
  •  
leestijd 1 minuten
  •  
641 keer bekeken
  •  
ANP-517960594

Het kan niet anders of de aandeelhouders van Tesla zitten met CEO en ̶o̶p̶r̶i̶c̶h̶t̶e̶r̶ opkoper Elon Musk in hun maag. Terwijl zij proberen zoveel mogelijk elektrische auto's aan de man te brengen, staat Musk al Hitlergroetend pal achter fossiele fanboy Donald Trump die elektrische auto's het liefst ziet verdwijnen om de klimaatcrisis in rap tempo naar een kookpunt te boren.

Ze zullen dan ook niet staan te juichen om hoe het nieuwe model online wordt ontvangen. Een presentatie op YouTube levert vooral hilariteit op onder reageerders. Daar stromen de reactievelden vol met verwijzingen naar Musks nazi-sympathieën:

"model SS coming soon"
"Putting on the turn signal suggests you are going to take the third right"
"How is the heating? Will it last through a winter in front of Stalingrad?"
"Apparently it went through extensive trials at the Nurembergring"
"Berlin to Warsaw in one charge"
"The self drive feature "was only following orders""
"Does it come with "blitz charging"?"
"I love the new ‘superior race’ drive mode.it’s just so incredibly fast. Goes from 0 to 88 in just 1 tweet."
"This car would be great at NASCAR, but it doesn't do well with other races"
"I can't tell it apartheid from the previous model"
"Does it come in braun?"

Onder de video staan inmiddels enkele duizenden reacties.

Meer over:

kijk nou, tesla, extreemrechts, elon musk
Delen:

Praat mee

Onze spelregels.

0/1500 Tekens
Bedankt voor je reactie! De redactie controleert of je bericht voldoet aan de spelregels. Het kan even duren voordat het zichtbaar is.
BNNVARA LogoWij zijn voor