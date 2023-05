Wat een ramp is dat begrip culturele toe-eigening toch

15 mei 2023 - 11:28

Culturele toe-eigening in verschillende vormen dan alleen deze door Afro-Amerikaanse activisten is een feit met een geschiedenis van al meer dan veertig jaar. Deze wappie-theorieën gaan wel degelijk vooral over huidskleur. "The Afrocentrist claim can be summarized quite easily. It says the history of the cultural relations between Africa and Europe is bunk -- a prop for the fiction of white European supremacy. Paleohistorians agree that intelligent human life began in the Rift Valley of Africa. The Afrocentrist goes further: the African was the cultural father of us all. European culture derives from Egypt, and Egypt is part of Africa, linked to its heart by the artery of the Nile. Egyptian civilization begins in sub-Saharan Africa, in Ethiopia and the Sudan. Hence, argued the founding father of Afrocentrist history, the late Senegalese writer Cheikh Anta Diop, whatever is Egyptian is African, part of the lost black achievement; Imhotep, the genius who invented the pyramid as a monumental form in the 3rd millennium B.C., was black, and so were Euclid and Cleopatra in Alexandria 28 dynasties later. Blacks in Egypt invented hieroglyphics, and monumental stone sculpture, and the pillared temple, and the cult of the Pharaonic sun king. The habit of European and American historians of treating the ancient Egyptians as other than black is a racist plot to conceal the achievements of black Africa." https://content.time.com/time/magazine/article/0,9171,158947,00.html