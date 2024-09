Wanneer zal er vrede in Palestina komen?

“The Court considers that the duty to distinguish dealings with Israel between its own territory and the Occupied Palestinian Territory includes, inter alia, the obligation to refrain from treaty relations with Israel in any instance where it purports to act on behalf of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, or any part thereof, in matters concerning the Occupied Palestinian Territory or parts of its territory; to refrain from entering into economic or trade dealings with Israel concerning the Occupied Palestinian Territory, or parts thereof, that may entrench Israel's unlawful presence in the territory; to refrain, in the establishment and maintenance of diplomatic missions in Israel, from any recognition of its illegal presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory; and to take steps to prevent trade or investment relations that support the maintenance of the illegal situation created by Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”