Waarom nog steeds geen ‘grondoffensief’?

26 okt. 2023 - 7:02

Er is wat gaande onder progressieve intellectuelen Israel die zich uitspreken tegen de eenzijdigheid van hun geestverwanten in het westen. Ik ben benieuwd of dat hier ook nog tot wat meer bezinning leidt. "The Israeli historian Yuval Noah Harari has backed academics and peace activists in his home country in an attack on the “indifference” of some American and European progressives to Hamas atrocities, accusing them of “extreme moral insensitivity” and betraying leftwing politics. Harari – the author of bestselling books including Sapiens and Homo Deus – joined 90 signatories of a statement expressing dismay with “elements within the global left … until now, our political partners” who had, on occasion, “justified Hamas’s actions”. The 47-year-old, who has recently become a high-profile political activist in Israel, opposing Benjamin Netanyahu’s rightwing populist coalition and its plan to weaken judicial oversight, told the Guardian he intervened after speaking with peace activists in his home country who were “completely devastated” and “feeling abandoned and betrayed by supposed allies” in peace efforts, after academics, artists and intellectuals signed letters which failed to condemn Hamas." (https://x.com/harari_yuval/status/1717103844209934521?s=20)

