SOS from Gaza

Gaza is being destroyed. I am [….] from Jabalia. My house was bombed over the heads of my family. They are still under rescue. Please, we beg you. We need your help. We are without food and without medicine. We are dying and being destroyed. Please, I beg you to help us. Please.

Yes my friend the situation in Gaza is very difficult.. The crossings have been closed for a month.. There is no food or medicine and drinking water has become scarce and not always available.. We are suffering a lot.. I decided not to tell you this truth so you do not feel pain.. We are dying slowly.. For a while I could not find a cure for my daughter.. My wife suffered from toothache and after a long struggle we were able to treat her.. Unfortunately now the situation has gotten worse than before.. Whoever gets sick dies... and whoever goes hungry dies... Many children are dying I am writing you this letter and my heart is aching with pain from what we are seeing and perhaps you have noticed that I no longer connect to the internet on a daily basis.. We are psychologically exhausted we are dying.. We are dying please save us.. Please.. We do not want to die here. I want to survive with my wife and children.. Please save us.