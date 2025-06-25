Dinsdag kreeg ik dit SOS-bericht uit Gaza en ik hoop dat alle wereldleiders die vandaag aanwezig zijn bij de tweede dag van de NAVO-top in Den Haag het lezen:
The current situation in Gaza is very difficult. Food is very scarce, prices are high, and aid distribution has not yet begun. Those who go to receive aid to get a little food either return carrying some food or lose their lives as a result of the Israeli army targeting those waiting for aid, and many lose their lives as a result. Life is very difficult. We are in the summer season and the temperature is high, and the situation is getting worse in the tents as they are close together and do not protect from the heat during the day or the cold at night. Therefore, people resort to reducing the heat with water, so they need water, and unfortunately it is generally not available. We are trying to operate the wells in the area, but what makes the matter difficult is the lack of electricity, and alternatives to operating the wells are very difficult and expensive. In the past, people used to go to the beach at this time to reduce the temperature, but now it is forbidden to approach the sea in many areas of the beach, and this is by decision of the Israeli army. Children (infants) are starving. There is no milk for children or nutritional supplements. Their bodies have become emaciated, and some of them have died. The situation is very dangerous. There is no water, no food, and no treatment available. Everyone is suffering. We are slowly dying.
I am writing you this letter and my heart is breaking with pain. My baby [name] is sick and I can't find any treatment or diapers for her. She is suffering from malnutrition. There is no milk or food for her to improve her health. My wife is also suffering from malnutrition. Her weight has lost a noticeable amount of weight and she is no longer able to breastfeed our baby. There is no healthy food. There are no nutrients. The price of flour is high, the prices of vegetables are very high, and the prices of proteins and sugars are very, very, very high. We don't know what to do.
Hopelijk kunnen onze Nederlandse leiders er bij president Trump op aandringen om ervoor te zorgen dat de situatie voor de mensen in Gaza weer leefbaar wordt. Bijvoorbeeld door de grenzen te openen voor grootschalige humanitaire hulp. Aan de grens staan 9.000 vrachtwagens met humanitaire hulp klaar. Natuurlijk dient er ook een einde te komen aan de bombardementen, en het schieten. Dat alle gijzelaars bevrijd mogen worden. Het is allang tijd voor vrede in Gaza en de rest van de wereld. Ik hoop dat de harten van de wereldleiders verzachten. Laten we voor elkaar zorgen en de natuur. Hopelijk komt er gauw: Een Wereld Waarin Alle Kinderen Kunnen Spelen.
Meer over:opinie, gaza, honger, hongersnood
Meld je hieronder gratis aan voor Joop NL. Iedere donderdag een selectie opvallende nieuwsverhalen, opinies en cartoons in je mailbox.