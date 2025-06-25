SOS-bericht uit Gaza

The current situation in Gaza is very difficult. Food is very scarce, prices are high, and aid distribution has not yet begun. Those who go to receive aid to get a little food either return carrying some food or lose their lives as a result of the Israeli army targeting those waiting for aid, and many lose their lives as a result. Life is very difficult. We are in the summer season and the temperature is high, and the situation is getting worse in the tents as they are close together and do not protect from the heat during the day or the cold at night. Therefore, people resort to reducing the heat with water, so they need water, and unfortunately it is generally not available. We are trying to operate the wells in the area, but what makes the matter difficult is the lack of electricity, and alternatives to operating the wells are very difficult and expensive. In the past, people used to go to the beach at this time to reduce the temperature, but now it is forbidden to approach the sea in many areas of the beach, and this is by decision of the Israeli army. Children (infants) are starving. There is no milk for children or nutritional supplements. Their bodies have become emaciated, and some of them have died. The situation is very dangerous. There is no water, no food, and no treatment available. Everyone is suffering. We are slowly dying.