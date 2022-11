Slachtoffer van Russische homofobie

12 aug. 2013 - 8:06

Russian sports minister Vitaly Mutko said: "No one is forbidding an athlete with non-traditional sexual orientation from coming to Sochi, but if he goes onto the street and starts propagandizing it, then of course he will be held accountable." ~"Gay rights in Russia: Facts and Myths" http://rt.com/news/russia-gay-law-myths-951/

1 Reactie