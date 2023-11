Nederlandse ambassade waarschuwt kabinet voor wrede Israëlische wraakzucht

15 nov. 2023 - 14:55

Fadi Quran, de directeur van campagne-netwerk Avaaz, vraagt zich af waarom er nog steeds mensen zijn die in de propaganda van Israël trappen: 1. They said they found a paper with “Hamas terrorist names” in a hospital - the paper had days of the week written on it in Arabic…Monday, Tuesday…etc 2. They said they’re “sending incubators” to hospital, knowing full well the issue is not lack of incubators, it’s the army’s prevention of fuel to run them and the whole hospital. They let 3 premature babies die, and dozens of other ICU patients too. They also bombed the maternity room in that same hospital, said it wasn’t them, then @nytimes confirmed it was an Israeli shell. 3. They showed a fake video of a nurse in a hospital in Gaza saying “hamas is not letting them leave”, it was later uncovered that the woman was an Israeli actor. Video was proven to be staged. 4. The said they helped a 79 year old man get safe passage, his family confirmed he was shot with two bullets in his back by a sniper, and k!lled. 5. They said they targeted a car with terrorists in Lebanon, it had three little girls and their mom and grandmother. Only the mothers survived. And there are so many more examples. Either they’re the most incompetent propagandists in history, or they’re producing stuff for an audience they know is ignorant enough to drink the kool aid time and time again.

1 Reactie