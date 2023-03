28 mrt. 2023 - 11:21

● Cause we're living in a transformationial world. And I am a transformatonial girl. You know that we are living in a transformationial world. And I am a transformationial girl. ------------ Living in a transformationial world (transformationial!). Living in a transformationial world. Living in a transformationial world (transformationial!). Living in a transformationial world ● (Madonna?)