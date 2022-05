Mensenrechtengroepen: leer de lessen van Rwanda, stop etnische zuivering in Ethiopië

18 mei 2022 - 8:10

Een internationale troepenmacht - ja hoor, goed idee! Die jongens houden wel van een lolletje! Dit is de kat op het spek binden. "UN troops in Haiti and Sudan have been accused of sexual abuse of children. In 2004–2007, according to an internal UN report, over 100 UN soldiers were sent home for their involvement in a "sex ring", but none were charged. " "The United Nations is reporting a "deeply concerning" increase in allegations of sex abuse by its peacekeepers, with 69 claims last year against troops from 21 countries." "BOMBSHELL UN DOSSIER UN aid workers raped 60,000 people as it’s claimed organisation employs 3,300 paedophiles"

4 Reacties