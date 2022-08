Maduro dreigt 'ten strijde' te trekken tegen aanvallers

28 jun. 2017 - 15:48

@ Klaas Vaak En vervolgens gebeurt er dit: 'Beginning in February 2014, hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have protested over high levels of criminal violence, corruption, hyperinflation, and chronic scarcity of basic goods due to policies of the federal government. Demonstrations and riots have left over 40 fatalities in the unrest between both Chavistas and opposition protesters, and has led to the arrest of opposition leaders such as Leopoldo López and Antonio Ledezma. Human rights groups have strongly condemned the arrest of Leopoldo López.' en dit: 'The following year, in a July 2016 decree, President Maduro used his executive power to declare a state of economic emergency.' en dit: 'In March 2017, opposition leaders branded President Nicolas Maduro a "dictator" after the Maduro-aligned Supreme Court - which had been overturning most National Assembly decisions since the opposition took control of the Congress - took over the functions of Congress, pushing a lengthy political standoff to new heights.' Een democratisch verkozen dictatoriale leider die machteloos staat om iets te doen aan de wantoestanden in zijn land.