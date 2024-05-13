Koninklijke Academie maakt fout door te breken met collega's in Jeruzalem Opinie • Vandaag • leestijd 3 minuten • 378 keer bekeken • bewaren

Kies voor bouwen, niet voor breken.

De activistische studenten aan de Koninklijke Academie voor Beeldende Kunsten hebben het voor elkaar. Als eerste instelling voor hoger onderwijs in Den Haag verbreekt ze de banden met Israël. Dat maakte de voorzitter van de Raad van Toezicht Susana Menéndez bekend.

Het is niet meer dan een symbolische maatregel: het betreft een uitwisselingsprogramma waar in 2019 voor het laatst een student van heeft geprofiteerd.

Toch: wie en wat zijn de deur gewezen? De Bezalel Academie voor Kunst en Design is al in 1905 opgericht en telt momenteel ongeveer 3500 studenten, zowel van joodse als Arabische afkomst. De instelling heeft in Israël een linkse reputatie en is dan ook bij rechts een wel heel bonte hond. Voor 7 oktober steunden veel docenten vaak Palestijnse eisen. Typerend is dit citaat uit een open brief aan Arabische studenten:

"We ask to express our deep identification with your struggle for a home [and] freedom in light of the police and settler violence, the fruits of government policies expressed in the events in recent days in Sheikh Jarrah, the Damascus Gate [in Jerusalem's Old City], and the Al-Aqsa Mosque. We understand full-well the difficulty of studying at institutes of the occupying and oppressive people, and all the more so at this time."

Op de Engelstalige pagina's van de Bezalel Academie staat een uitgebreide serie richtlijnen over het gedrag van de instellingsgemeenschap in tijden van oorlog. Die is op 20 december 2023 gepubliceerd. Daarin komt een soort definitie voor van het Bezalel-DNA:

"Under these circumstances, our mission to establish a protected, inclusive, creative and fruitful learning space is surpassingly complex. At the same time - it is necessary.

Bezalel is an inclusive academic space that reflects the social and political diversity of Israeli society. The academy brings together the realities of life, different identities, and complex and contradictory worldviews. Despite the tensions and conflicts that may arise in meetings, classes, and other spaces in the academy, the diversity of populations and opinions at Bezalel is a condition for significant creative and learning processes, and for Bezalel's central contribution to intellectual life, culture and creativity in Israel."

Hierna volgen een aantal richtlijnen die er bij elkaar op neerkomen dat elke vorm van expressie op welke wijze dan ook is toegestaan mits die geen oproep tot geweld inhoudt. Bezalel heeft een speciale richtlijn opgesteld voor wat te doen als jij denkt dat anderen de veiligheid in gevaar brengen. Het is de moeite waard daar in extenso kennis van te nemen

"At this time of crisis, verbal, visual, and performative expressions can undermine our sense of safety. When we feel a certain act or expression threatens our safety, we should respond level headedly and factually, and address the explicit content of the claims and messages, as much as we may find them difficult to accept. We should try and understand the intent, context and background of the expression. If it is possible to address the creator of the expression directly, we should seek clarification. If this does not assuage our sense of threat, we should contact the Dean of Student and/or the relevant Department Head and file a complaint. The latter will refer the complaint to Bezalel’s professional academic team who’s responsible for the clarification of complaints on suspected support for terrorism, racism or violence. In any case, it is forbidden to threaten violence or act violently against another member of the community, even if you find that they have expressed themselves illegitimately. Shaming, vilification, incitement and excommunication are violent, illegitimate acts themselves."

Kortom: het is misschien niet het slimste idee om nu een instelling als Bezalel van je af te trappen. Sterker nog: dat is een politiek strategische fout van de eerste orde. Bezalel behoort tot de instellingen binnen Israël met wie je juist in gesprek moet blijven. Anders speel je Netanyahu en zijn extreemrechtse partners alleen maar in de hand.

De activisten aan de Koninklijke Academie voor Beeldende Kunsten zouden er goed aan doen van hun instelling te eisen dat die ook samenwerking tot stand brengt met de Dar Al-Kalima Universiteit in Betlehem op de West Bank. Kies voor bouwen, niet voor breken.

Voor het overige ben ik van mening dat het toeslagenschandaal niet uit de publieke aandacht mag verdwijnen en de affaire rond het Groninger aardgas evenmin ook al is de laatste put nu dicht.

Beluister Het Geheugenpaleis, de wekelijkse podcast van Han van der Horst en John Knieriem over politiek en geschiedenis. Nu: Xi