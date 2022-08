Klimaatcrisis bezorgt Californië grootste bosbrand van het jaar, vooralsnog onblusbaar

2 aug. 2022 - 7:46

Dit is ook wel een leuke over die hippie-indianen van jou met hun 'gecontroleerde fikkies'.... Take, for instance, the oft-repeated notion that when Indians hunted, they would use every part of the dead animal — because of their concern for nature and their desire not to waste its treasures. History doesn’t back that up. In a 2002 article called “Buffaloed: The Myth and Reality of Bison in America,” historian Larry Schweikart notes that some Indian tribes cleared large amounts of forest with “controlled burns” for hunting purposes. They would divert game into small unburned areas in order to make it easier to hunt the animals. As if that weren’t bad enough from an “environmental” perspective, Schweikart says they “often got out of control, and without modern firefighting equipment, flashed through forests, destroying everything in their path. Deer, beaver and birds of all sorts were already on a trajectory to extinction in some areas, because over and above the hunting done by Indians, natural predators and disasters thinned herds.” Other hunting methods included the “buffalo jump,” where a man would drive an entire herd over a cliff. As Schweikart notes, this “led to horrible waste and inefficient use of resources.”