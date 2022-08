Internationaal conflict China-VS loopt verder op met aankomst Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan

3 aug. 2022 - 18:48

@Martin van der Linde Gevaar voor eigen leven? Toen die politici daar spraken, was er nog sprake van een opstand waarbij de leiders streng controleerden of deze geweldloos verliep. Later veranderde dat. ''Rusland had scherpschutters op gebouwen rond het plein opgesteld en die schoten op alles wat ze konden raken. '' ?? This academic investigation concludes that the massacre was a false flag operation, which was rationally planned and carried out with a goal of the overthrow of the government and seizure of power. It found various evidence of the involvement of an alliance of the far right organizations, specifically the Right Sector and Svoboda, and oligarchic parties, such as Fatherland. Concealed shooters and spotters were located in at least 20 Maidan-controlled buildings or areas. The various evidence that the protesters were killed from these locations include some 70 testimonies, primarily by Maidan protesters, several videos of “snipers” targeting protesters from these buildings, comparisons of positions of the specific protesters at the time of their killing and their entry wounds, and bullet impact signs. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/266855828_The_Snipers'_Massacre_on_the_Maidan_in_Ukraine Overigens waren er in het westen van meet af aan al twijfels over jouw visie: Ukraine: What happened in Kiev's Maidan square? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ib7EkJD08e4