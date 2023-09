Extinction Rebellion naar de rechter om waterkanon

25 sep. 2023 - 9:22

Dit lied lijkt me er wel bij passen. It Isn't Nice / Malvina Reynolds (1964) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2lWkV2QpgQo It isn't nice to block the doorway, It isn't nice to go to jail, There are nicer ways to do i t, But the nice ways always fail. It isn't nice, it isn't nice, You told us once, you told us twice, But if that is Freedom's price, We don't mind. It isn't nice to carry banners Or to sit in on the floor, Or to shout our cry of Freedom At the hotel and the store. It isn't nice, it isn't nice, You told us once, you told us twice, But if that is Freedom's price, We don't mind. We have tried negotiations And the three-man picket line, Mr. Charlie didn't see us And he might as well be blind. Now our new ways aren't nice When we deal with men of ice, But if that is Freedom's price, We don't mind. How about those years of lynchings And the shot in Evers'(3) back? Did you say it wasn't proper, Did you stand upon the track? You were quiet just like mice, Now you say we aren't nice, And if that is Freedom's price, We don't mind. It isn't nice to block the doorway, It isn't nice to go to jail, There are nicer ways to do it But the nice ways always fail. It isn't nice, it isn't nice, But thanks for your advice, Cause if that is Freedom's price, We don't mind.

