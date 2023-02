Een nieuwe beeldenstorm?

12 jun. 2020 - 17:52

Eric Minnens: "En nogmaals, ik bedoel dan niet beelden van Churchill e.d., want die vormen geen zwarte karikatuur" Churchill moeten we laten straan, want daar kunnen we een hoop van leren: "“As soon as he could, Churchill charged off to take his part in these various barbarous and criminal adventures. He described them as “a lot of jolly little wars against barbarous peoples.” First came the Swat Valley, now part of Pakistan. Here he judged his enemy were merely “deranged jihadists” whose violence was explained by a “strong aboriginal propensity to kill.” He gladly took part in raids that laid waste to whole valleys, destroying houses and burning crops. Next he popped up in Sudan, where he boasted that he personally shot at least three “savages.” The young Churchill played his part enthusiastically in all kinds of imperial atrocities. When concentration camps were built in South Africa, for white Boers, he said they produced “the minimum of suffering.” The Boer death toll was in fact almost 28,000. At least 115,000 black Africans were swept into British camps, where 14,000 died. Churchill wrote of his “irritation that kaffirs should be allowed to fire on white men.” By now he was an MP and demanding a rolling programme of more imperialist conquests. “The Aryan stock is bound to triumph,” was his battle cry. As home secretary in 1911 he brought the artillery on to the streets of east London in a heavy-handed battle to flush out Latvian anarchists in the siege of Sydney Street. Welsh miners have never forgotten his outrages against the Tonypandy miners. As colonial secretary in the 1920s, he unleashed the notorious Black and Tan thugs on Ireland’s Catholic civilians. The Irish have never forgotten this cruelty. When the Iraqis rebelled against British rule, Churchill said: “I am strongly in favor of using poisoned gas against uncivilized tribes.” When Mahatma Gandhi launched his campaign of peaceful resistance, Churchill raged that he “ought to be lain bound hand and foot at the gates of Delhi, and then trampled on by an enormous elephant with the new viceroy seated on its back.” Churchill further announced: “I hate Indians. They are a beastly people with a beastly religion.” In 1943, a famine broke out in Bengal and up to three million people starved to death. He bluntly refused any aid, raging that it was the Indians’ own fault for “breeding like rabbits.” In Kenya Churchill believed that the fertile highlands should be the exclusive preserve of the white settlers and approved the clearing out of the local “blackamoors.” He saw the local Kikuyu as “brutish children.” When they rebelled under Churchill’s post-war premiership, some 150,000 of them were forced at gunpoint into detention camps. He approved various kinds of torture, including electric shocks. whipping and shootings. Mau Mau suspects were burned and mutilated. Hussein Onyango Obama was just one who never truly recovered from the torture he endured. As colonial secretary Churchill offered what he called the Holy Land to both the Jews and the Arabs — although he had racist contempt for both. He jeered at the Palestinians as “barbaric hordes who ate little but camel dung,” while he was appalled that the Israelis “take it for granted that the local population will be cleared out to suit their convenience.” – https://morningstaronline.co.uk/article/truth-about-winston-churchill Om onbekende schijnt de “Gallipoli campaign”, onder verantwoordelijkheid van de “First Lord of the Admiralty” van 1911–1915, Winston Churchill vergeten te zijn; The Battle of Gallipoli: Winston Churchill’s Great Mistake – https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/battle-gallipoli-winston-churchills-great-mistake-25751 In de tweede wereldoorlog bestond zijn grootste strategische verdienste er in, dat hij zolang mogelijk heeft gewacht met de invasie als maar mogelijk was om de Russen het vuile werk te laten opknappen, terwijl hij net op tijd was om te voorkomen dat de Russen behalve Berlijn ook de rest zouden veroveren. “After the war he was quick to invent the iron curtain as he started the cold war against his hated Bolsheviks despite the fact that they had been his greatest ally in defeating Hitler and his nazis.”