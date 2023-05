De rampzalige Republikeinse presidentskandidaten

25 mei 2023 - 15:41

Trump heeft had al 'Meatball Ron' gedoopt https://www.thedailybeast.com/the-real-reason-trump-is-calling-desantis-meatball-ron maar moet helaas die keutel intrekken: 'In a Truth Social post, the former president said it would be “inappropriate” to use the word “‘meatball’ as a moniker, which has been described as referring to DeSantis’ appearance and carries connotations to his Italian lineage.' “I will never call Ron DeSanctimonious ‘Meatball’ Ron, as the Fake News is insisting I will,” Trump wrote in Saturday’s early morning post leveling various attacks on DeSantis, “it would be totally inappropriate to use the word “meatball” as a moniker for Ron!” https://www.politico.com/news/2023/02/18/trump-desantis-meatball-ron-00083560#:~:text=Trump%20announced%20his%20bid%20for,launched%20multiple%20attacks%20on%20DeSantis.&text=Donald%20Trump%20on%20Saturday%20said,Republican%20presidential%20nomination%20in%202024.

