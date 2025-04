De hersenparasiet van het Westerse debat over Israël

“On May 20th, Karim Khan KC, the International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor, issued his statement for the “applications for arrest warrants in the situation of the state of Palestine.” Khan requested arrest warrants for leaders both of Hamas and of the Israeli state. This is an example, yet again, of the drawing of a false moral equivalence between the authoritarian leaders of a bloody terrorist group and the actions of a democratic sovereign state with strong rule of law credentials. And it is a further demonstration that the cult of international law – by which I mean the religious fervor with which people treat anything dressed up as law between states – has been captured by activists.”