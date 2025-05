De familie uit Gaza: de hongersnood verspreidt zich als een sneeuwbal, hij wordt snel groter en groter

Hij antwoordde: “I don’t know where he [the food] is from, but he deals with some merchants. This has been his business for several years. As for the food that was stolen, people eat it. They do not find food. I do not justify theft, but the reality of the situation in Gaza is very difficult. People are falling down in the streets from hunger. Children are wandering around in hunger. We have been living in a real famine for more than two months, and nothing has entered Gaza Strip. […] The famine is rolling like a snowball, getting bigger and bigger with speed. There are really no words to describe what we are living through, even the word famine does not give the true meaning.”