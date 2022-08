Amerikaanse scholen verwijderen Dagboek van Anne Frank uit bibliotheek want 'ongepast'

19 aug. 2022 - 19:10

GeenProbleem stuurt weer eens geen link mee https://www.newsweek.com/kill-mockingbird-other-books-banned-california-schools-over-racism-concerns-1547241 'Four parents, three of whom are Black, challenged the classic novels for alleged potential harm to the district's roughly 400 Black students. Carmenita Helligar said her daughter, Destiny, was approached by a white student in math class using a racial taunt including the N-word, which he'd learned from reading Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry while both attended the David Starr Jordan Middle School. "My family used to own your family and now I want a dollar from each of you for the week," another boy is said to have told Destiny. Helligar, who is one of the parents who filed a complaint in the case, claimed the boy's excuse was that he had read it in class and the principal had been dismissive of the incident. "My daughter was literally traumatized," Helligar said. "These books are problematic ... you feel helpless because you can't even protect your child from the hurt that she's going through." Nadra Ostrom, another Black parent who filed a complaint, argued that the portrayal of Black people is mostly from a white perspective. "There's no counter-narrative to this Black person dealing with racism and a white person saving them," she said. Ostrom added that the current education given to students assumes "that racism is something in the past."