Alles wat u over de oorlog van 1948 tussen Israël en de Arabieren moet weten

De laatste tijd merk ik dat de media de geschiedenis van het Israëlisch-Palestijns conflict zo objectief en neutraal mogelijk proberen te beschrijven. Misschien willen ze geen boze brieven van de supporters van de twee partijen. Echter overal zie ik een stelling die overeenkomt met die van CIDI. Neem bijvoorbeeld dit citaat van Sacha Kester in de Volkskrant, getiteld “Alles wat u moet weten over het conflict tussen Israël en de Palestijnen”:

“In 1947 dragen de Britten het mandaat van Palestina over aan de Verenigde Naties. Deze stemmen ervoor het gebied te verdelen, en zowel een Joodse als een Arabische staat te stichten. De stad Jeruzalem moet onder internationaal bestuur komen. Het plan wordt geaccepteerd door Joodse leiders, maar verworpen door de Arabieren, en zal nooit worden uitgevoerd. De Joden laten zich de droom van een eigen land niet afpakken, en als de Britten zich op 14 mei 1948 officieel terugtrekken, roept Israël zichzelf uit tot onafhankelijke staat. De volgende dag vallen Arabische troepen uit Egypte, Irak, Libanon, Syrië en Jordanië het gebied binnen, met als doel Palestina te bevrijden. Ondanks de enorme overmacht, verliezen de Arabieren deze oorlog.”

De werkelijkheid is genuanceerder. In zijn boek "Mythologies Without End", uitgegeven door de gerenommeerde Oxford University Press, schrijft Jerome Slater het volgende:

De VN-verdelingsmythe : Het boek van Slater betwist de zionistische mythe dat de Palestijnen de oorlog begonnen door de VN-verdeling van 1947 te verwerpen en de Joden aan te vallen.

: Het boek van Slater betwist de zionistische mythe dat de Palestijnen de oorlog begonnen door de VN-verdeling van 1947 te verwerpen en de Joden aan te vallen. Palestijnse compromisbereidheid : Slater laat zien dat veel Palestijnen en hun leiders bereid waren om te onderhandelen en vrede te sluiten met de zionisten, maar dat deze pogingen werden genegeerd of afgewezen door Ben-Gurion en andere zionistische leiders.

: Slater laat zien dat veel Palestijnen en hun leiders bereid waren om te onderhandelen en vrede te sluiten met de zionisten, maar dat deze pogingen werden genegeerd of afgewezen door Ben-Gurion en andere zionistische leiders. Zionistische expansiedrang : Slater beweert dat de zionisten nooit echt akkoord gingen met de verdeling, maar deze alleen tactisch accepteerden om tijd te winnen en hun militaire macht op te bouwen. Hun ware doel was om heel Palestina te veroveren en de Palestijnen te verdrijven.

: Slater beweert dat de zionisten nooit echt akkoord gingen met de verdeling, maar deze alleen tactisch accepteerden om tijd te winnen en hun militaire macht op te bouwen. Hun ware doel was om heel Palestina te veroveren en de Palestijnen te verdrijven. Palestijnse weerstand: Slater stelt dat de Palestijnen zich terecht verzetten tegen de zionistische plannen, die gebaseerd waren op hun ideologie van ‘transfer’ en hun gedrag in de decennia voor de verdeling. Hij betoogt dat dit verzet niet als een ongeprovoceerde aanval kan worden beschouwd, noch als een rechtvaardiging voor de gewelddadige verdrijving van de Palestijnen in 1947-48.

Hier is het citaat:

“The UN Partition Mythology

It is true that most of the Palestinians rejected partition and, following the passage of the UN plan on November 30, 1947, engaged in a number of attacks on the Jews. On the other hand, a number of Palestinians and their local leaders recognized that they could not defy the Zionists and the international community and that partition was unavoidable; consequently, they were prepared to compromise. As Simha Flapan observed: ‘The evidence is so overwhelming [of local Palestinian attempts to avoid a violent conflict with the Zionists] that the question arises how the myth of a Palestinian jihad against the Jews could survive so long.’ Flapan notes the many Palestinian villages that sought non-intervention agreements with their Jewish neighbors, with hundreds of non-aggression pacts signed all over the country.

Ben-Gurion was fully aware of these efforts by many Palestinians as well as their Jewish neighbors, admitting that ‘it is now clear, without the slightest doubt, that were we to face the Palestinians alone, everything would be all right. They, the decisive majority of them, do not want to fight us, and all of them together are unable to stand up to us.’

Benny Morris and Avi Shlaim reached similar conclusions. Summing up the evidence, the American scholar Steven Heydemann wrote, ‘Both Morris and Shlaim provide graphic evidence of the way in which efforts at accommodation, both with Abdullah [the king of Jordan] and with the Palestinians were consistently refused by Ben-Gurion, Moshe Dayan, and many others in the military establishment who regarded compromise as unnecessary in light of Israel’s evident military superiority.’

In short, as I have previously argued, the evidence is overwhelming that the Zionist leaders had no intention of accepting partition as a necessary and just compromise with the Palestinians. Rather, their reluctant acceptance of the UN plan was only tactical; their true goals were to gain time, establish the Jewish state, build up its armed forces, and then expand to incorporate into Israel as much of ancient or biblical Palestine as they could.

The Palestinians knew of these Zionist intentions, both because of their well-known ideology—‘transfer’—and from their behavior in the decades preceding the UN partition. Consequently, their resistance—however unwise as it subsequently proved, in practice, to be—could hardly be described as an unprovoked launching of the conflict. Nonetheless, because ‘they started it,’ the Zionist canon holds, they are responsible not only for the 1948 war but, in many versions, the continuation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict ever since. In any case, I argue that even if the ‘they started it mythology had been true, it would hardly have justified the violent expulsion of the Palestinians during the 1947–48 period.”, Slater, J. (2021). Mythologies without end: the US, Israel, and the Arab-Israeli conflict, 1917-2020. Oxford University Press.

De tijdlijn van de oorlog van 1948 : Het boek van Slater weerlegt de Israëlische mythe dat de Arabische aanvallen werden uitgelokt door de VN-steun voor een Joodse staat in november 1947. De Arabische invasie vond pas plaats in mei 1948 en had verschillende andere motieven.

: Het boek van Slater weerlegt de Israëlische mythe dat de Arabische aanvallen werden uitgelokt door de VN-steun voor een Joodse staat in november 1947. De Arabische invasie vond pas plaats in mei 1948 en had verschillende andere motieven. De Palestijnse verdrijving : Slater toont aan dat de Arabische staten woedend waren over de zionistische bloedbaden en gedwongen verdrijving van de Palestijnen, die al voor de invasie begonnen waren. Hij citeert Tom Segev, die stelt dat de Arabieren Israël aanvielen omdat het 400.000 Palestijnen had verjaagd en verdreven.

: Slater toont aan dat de Arabische staten woedend waren over de zionistische bloedbaden en gedwongen verdrijving van de Palestijnen, die al voor de invasie begonnen waren. Hij citeert Tom Segev, die stelt dat de Arabieren Israël aanvielen omdat het 400.000 Palestijnen had verjaagd en verdreven. De zionistische agressie : Slater laat zien dat de zionisten in de zes maanden voor de oorlog vooral het land innamen dat de VN aan Israël had toegewezen. De Arabische interventie kwam pas nadat de zionisten land begonnen te veroveren dat aan de Arabieren was toegewezen. Een Amerikaans memorandum concludeerde dat de Israëli’s hun eigen gewapende agressie tegen de Arabieren probeerden te verbergen.

: Slater laat zien dat de zionisten in de zes maanden voor de oorlog vooral het land innamen dat de VN aan Israël had toegewezen. De Arabische interventie kwam pas nadat de zionisten land begonnen te veroveren dat aan de Arabieren was toegewezen. Een Amerikaans memorandum concludeerde dat de Israëli’s hun eigen gewapende agressie tegen de Arabieren probeerden te verbergen. De inter-Arabische rivaliteit: Slater beweert dat de voornaamste oorzaak van de Arabische invasie niet de sympathie voor de Palestijnen was, maar de inter-Arabische monarchale en territoriale rivaliteit, vooral de angst dat koning Abdullah van Jordanië de Westelijke Jordaanoever zou inlijven en gebruiken als springplank voor zijn droom van een Hasjemitisch koninkrijk. Hij citeert Avi Shlaim en Simha Flapan, die stellen dat er geen Arabisch plan was om de Joodse staat te verstikken, maar wel inter-Arabische angsten en rivaliteiten.

Hier is het volledige citaat:

“Understanding the timeline of the 1948 war is crucial: contrary to the Israeli mythology, it was not the November 1947 UN support for the creation of a Jewish state that precipitated the Arab attacks, for that did not occur until May 1948 and was principally motivated by several other factors.

First, while none of the Arab states were interested in the establishment of a Palestinian state—that would interfere with their own territorial ambitions in the area—there is no reason to doubt what they said at the time, namely, that they were furious at Zionist massacres and forced expulsion of the Palestinians, which began well before the invasion. Tom Segev put it this way: ‘The possibility arises that . . . the Arab states attacked Israel—among other reasons—because it had chased out and expelled 400,000 Palestinians.’

Moreover, there had been no Arab state intervention in the six months preceding the war—the civil war period between the Jewish and Palestinian peoples, as it is often termed—during which the Zionist forces mainly seized only the areas that the UN had allocated to Israel. The intervention came only after the Zionists began seizing land allocated to the Arabs. Noting that fact, a State Department memorandum of May 4, 1948, concluded that the Israelis ‘will use every means to obscure the fact that it is their own armed aggression against the Arabs which is the cause of Arab counter-attack.’

In any case, the Israeli New Historians agree that the primary cause of the Arab invasion was less that of sympathy for the Palestinians than the result of inter-Arab monarchical and territorial rivalries, especially the fears of other Arab monarchs that King Abdullah of Jordan would seize the West Bank and then use it as a springboard for his long dream of creating a Hashemite kingdom extending over parts of Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Iraq.

Avi Shlaim summed up the evidence: there was no Arab plan ‘directed at strangling the Jewish state at birth,’ but rather ‘inter-Arab fears and rivalries.’ Similarly, Flapan wrote that ‘although militarily this was a war between Arabs and Jews, politically it was a war between Arabs and Arabs. The issue was not the existence of the Jewish state, because [the Arab leaders] were ready, under certain conditions, to recognize the new realities.’”, Slater, J. (2021). Mythologies without end: the US, Israel, and the Arab-Israeli conflict, 1917-2020. Oxford University Press.

Waren de Arabieren oorlogszuchtig?

De Israël-supporters zeggen dat Arabieren oorlogszuchtig zijn. In werkelijkheid probeerden zowel Syrië als Egypte in 1947 herhaaldelijk om het conflict door het Internationaal Gerechtshof te laten beslissen, via een adviesopinie. Adviesopinies zijn niet bindend maar Arabieren wilden deze opinie als bindend erkennen. Zij wilden verschillende vragen stellen: Waren de Balfour-verklaring en het mandaat legaal? Of was het mandaat in strijd met de eerdere Britse belofte op een onafhankelijke Arabische staat? Was de VN bevoegd om Palestina te verdelen? Moest niet de lokale bevolking het lot van Palestina beslissen, volgens het principe van zelfbeschikking?

In 1948 wilden Arabieren nieuwe vragen stellen: Was de Israëlische onafhankelijkheidsverklaring legaal? Wie had de soevereiniteit over Palestina toen Groot-Brittannië vertrok? Waren de Arabieren of de Israëli’s de agressors?

Israëlisch verzet

De Israëli’s raadpleegden twee prominente juristen: Shabtai Rosenne en Hersch Lauterpacht. Lauterpacht was een van de grootste geleerden in volkenrecht en later rechter bij het ICJ. (Hij was een van mijn helden omdat ik stelde in mijn masterscriptie in de filosofie dat individuen staten in internationale hoven zouden moeten kunnen aanklagen. Lauterpacht schreef een boek waar hij bepleite om een internationaal hof voor mensenrechten te stichten.) Rosenne en Lauterpacht adviseerden het ICJ te vermijden want het was niet evident dat Israëli’s gelijk hadden. Het hof kon makkelijk beslissen dat Palestina van de Palestijnen was. Sterker nog, Lauterpacht vond de Israëlische argumenten onzin.

Lauterpacht’s hypocrisie

Landen zijn niet verplicht om hun conflicten in internationale hoven te beslechten. Lauterpacht daarentegen streed om internationale hoven verplicht te maken. Hij wilde ook dat de ICJ-adviesopinies sterker zouden worden. Alleen VN-organen, zoals de Veiligheidsraad en de Algemene Vergadering kunnen een adviesopinie vragen. Lauterpacht daarentegen wilde dat ook individuele landen adviezen konden vragen. Dus, volgens zijn idealen zouden Syrië en Egypte zelf een adviesopinie moeten kunnen vragen. In strijd met zijn filosofie, adviseerde Lauterpacht een adviesopinie te voorkomen. De Israëli’s voorkwamen met lobbywerk dat Arabieren voldoende stemmen kregen.

In conclusie: is wat media schrijven echt alles wat we moeten weten?