Zorgen slaapapps voor een slechtere nachtrust?

SnoreLab has always intended to provide objective data and leave the decision making to the user. Unlike a conventional sleep tracker, we don't have any metrics about your sleep depth or quality, nor do we pass judgement on your sleep with a score like many others. We simply present the facts around the amount of time you have spent in bed and what snoring audio has been captured.



Snoring is a complex issue and often has multiple causes. Rarely is there a silver bullet that can "cure" snoring. We present the many possible solutions for the user to tag and read more about without ever giving specific advice. Ultimately, we are developers who want to create great apps and great user experiences and are not medical professionals. We are always keen to stress that if you have questions or concerns about your snoring, an app can help but it is your doctor who can provide the best care.



Our sister app, Sleepwave sits more in the traditional sleep tracking camp. With patented motion-sensing technology, Sleepwave aims to track your sleep and more importantly wake you up at the best possible moment with our smart alarm.



We are in agreement with Mai in that we think sleep apps can make you sleep worse. They can create anxiety and furthermore, if a sleep app tells you that you've slept badly (even though you may feel you have slept well) you can end up feeling more tired by unconsciously trying to confirm what the app has told you!



Therefore, again, our aim with Sleepwave has been not to judge the user's sleep or scare them with low sleep-quality scores. Before seeing any sleep statistics we first ask the user for their impressions on their sleep. We don't give a sleep rating; we give data. We are also well aware that while 8 hours is the generally accepted "right" amount of sleep, that this is very much dependent on the individual. For that reason, sleep duration metrics and goals in the app can be customised by the user to suit them.