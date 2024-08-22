Zorgen slaapapps voor een slechtere nachtrust?

Je slaap meten met een app, hoe betrouwbaar is dat eigenlijk? Mai test vier populaire slaapapps en gaat op zoek naar de zin en onzin van apps waarmee je je slaap kunt tracken. Het lijkt misschien onschuldig om meer te weten te komen over je slaappatroon om zo de kwaliteit van je slaap te kunnen verbeteren, maar het gebruik van slaapapps kan ook het tegenovergestelde effect hebben.
Orthosomnie
Het fanatiek bijhouden van je slaap via zo’n app kan namelijk ook een vervelende aandoening tot gevolg hebben: orthosomnie. Het overmatig bezig zijn met goed slapen en het consumeren van data over je eigen slaappatroon kan er namelijk ook voor zorgen dat je door de stress over je nachtrust juist slechter gaat slapen.
Vier apps getest
Mai test de apps SleepCycle, Pillow, SleepWatch en SnoreLab. Ze houden allemaal het aantal uur bij dat je slaapt, of juist wakker ligt. Dat doen ze door de hele nacht geluid op te vangen via de microfoon in je mobiel. Als je echt de full package wilt, kun je deze slaapapps ook met een smartwatch combineren, maar dat hoeft niet.
Kan de kwaliteit van slaap betrouwbaar worden gemeten?
Aan de Technische Universiteit Eindhoven doet onderzoeker en neurowetenschapper Merel van Gilst onderzoek naar hoe je slaap betrouwbaar kan worden gemeten. De werking van slaapapps is namelijk niet zo nauwkeurig als je wellicht zou denken. Apps werken op basis van een algemeen algoritme dat bij alle gebruikers van de app hetzelfde is en gebaseerd is op het slaappatroon van een jong en gezond mens. Ze gaan meestal uit van een standaard slaapdiagram dat een beetje wordt aangepast op de metingen bij daadwerkelijk gebruik van de app.
De apps worden ontwikkeld op basis van de slaappatronen van een beperkt aantal mensen zonder stoornissen en schiet daardoor snel te kort. Meting op basis van een microfoon en beweging is daarnaast ook beperkt. Gebruik je naast de app ook een smartwatch (ook wel ‘wearable’ genoemd) om je slaappatroon in kaart te brengen, dan is dit betrouwbaarder dan alleen de app, omdat de smartwatch ook je hartslag meet en daar kan meer informatie uit kan worden gehaald.
Negatief effect op de nachtrust
Ook Mai merkt dat het bijhouden van haar slaap via slaapapps een negatief effect heeft op haar nachtrust. Ze slaapt er zelfs slechter door dan ze doorgaans zonder apps doet. Ook valt haar op dat haar ervaring over haar nachtrust niet altijd strookt met de data die ze in de apps terugkrijgt. Zo krijgt ze te zien dat ze in de app een volle nachtrust heeft gehad terwijl ze zelf denkt veel minder uren geslapen te hebben.
Reacties app-ontwikkelaars
We hebben de ontwikkelaars van de vier apps om een reactie gevraagd. Sleep Cycle en SleepWatch hebben niet gereageerd. Pillow en SnoreLab hebben wél gereageerd. De integrale, Engelstalige reacties van beide bedrijven lees je hieronder.
Reacties van Pillow en SnoreLab
Reactie Pillow
Orthosomnia is a new term without a definitive set of symptoms, and it's not included in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. Indeed, some people may obsessively track any quantifiable aspect of their health, including heart-related values, fitness activity, weight, diet ("Orthorexia"), and sleep. However, there is limited statistical data on the prevalence of orthosomnia. At the same time, it's important to acknowledge that many people claim to have benefited from sleep tracking in various ways. We are glad this is confirmed by numerous studies and daily by the reviews and feedback posted by our customers and the customers of many other sleep tracking solutions.
Pillow’s sleep analysis algorithm uses device sensor data to provide estimates. This is not performed in a way that works for all individuals regardless of whether they have a sleep disorder. However, as makers of Pillow, we encourage users to avoid focusing on specific values and instead to concentrate on overall trends and patterns that may emerge over time. Our scoring methodology and UI are designed to promote a passive sleep tracking approach that allows users to be mindful of their sleep patterns and hygiene without alarming information or language. As always, we emphasize that Pillow doesn't diagnose or treat any medical condition. We remain committed to monitoring all scientific advances in the broader area of sleep analysis, including its behavioral and mental health aspects, to improve Pillow.
Reactie SnoreLab
SnoreLab has always intended to provide objective data and leave the decision making to the user. Unlike a conventional sleep tracker, we don't have any metrics about your sleep depth or quality, nor do we pass judgement on your sleep with a score like many others. We simply present the facts around the amount of time you have spent in bed and what snoring audio has been captured.
Snoring is a complex issue and often has multiple causes. Rarely is there a silver bullet that can "cure" snoring. We present the many possible solutions for the user to tag and read more about without ever giving specific advice. Ultimately, we are developers who want to create great apps and great user experiences and are not medical professionals. We are always keen to stress that if you have questions or concerns about your snoring, an app can help but it is your doctor who can provide the best care.
Our sister app, Sleepwave sits more in the traditional sleep tracking camp. With patented motion-sensing technology, Sleepwave aims to track your sleep and more importantly wake you up at the best possible moment with our smart alarm.
We are in agreement with Mai in that we think sleep apps can make you sleep worse. They can create anxiety and furthermore, if a sleep app tells you that you've slept badly (even though you may feel you have slept well) you can end up feeling more tired by unconsciously trying to confirm what the app has told you!
Therefore, again, our aim with Sleepwave has been not to judge the user's sleep or scare them with low sleep-quality scores. Before seeing any sleep statistics we first ask the user for their impressions on their sleep. We don't give a sleep rating; we give data. We are also well aware that while 8 hours is the generally accepted "right" amount of sleep, that this is very much dependent on the individual. For that reason, sleep duration metrics and goals in the app can be customised by the user to suit them.