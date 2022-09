Zet de deur open voor de Russen, laat er zoveel mogelijk binnen

The moment of parting is near

You are anxiously looking at me

I feel you dear breath,

And from far the thunderstorm is approaching.



The blue, misty air has trembled

Anxiety has touched my temples,

Russia calls us to a feat,

Regiments are passing by.



Farewell, Motherland,

Remember us.

Farewell, pretty eyes,

Forgive-farewell, Forgive-farewell...



Years are flying fast,

Trains disappear in the dark.

In them? the soldiers.

And in the dark sky

The soldier's star is shining.



In them? the soldiers.

And in the dark sky

The soldier's star is shining.



Farewell, Motherland,

Remember us.

Farewell, pretty eyes,

Forgive-farewell, Forgive-farewell...



Forests and steppe, junctions stand in the steppe

Light evening and a new dawn?

Don't forget the Slavyanka's farewell,

Repeat it to yourself in your soul!



No, there is no soul indifferent?

The lights of justice shine...

For love, for the great brotherhood

We have given our lives.



Farewell, Motherland,

Remember us.

Farewell, pretty eyes,

Not all of us shall return.



Years fly by,

And the song ? your are always with us.

We remember you,

And in the dark sky

The soldier's star is shining.



Farewell, Motherland,

Remember us.

Farewell, dear pretty eyes,

Forgive-farewell, Forgive-farewell...