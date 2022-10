NOS trakteert kijkers op 'kletsverhaal' over Edward Snowden

14 jun. 2015 - 14:22

Hier een handige link: "[...] Cutting through the bullshit is how you get from just being a member of the news audience to analyzing information. Becoming an active analyst rather than a passive consumer of news changes the power dynamic inherent in traditional media. Taking control of your information is the first step in taking control of your world." https://news.vice.com/article/how-to-cut-through-the-bullshit-and-read-the-news-like-a-defense-analyst

1 Reactie