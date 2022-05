De PVV is medeplichtig aan oorlogsmisdaden

“There is little doubt that Israel is in breach of fundamental international legal obligations by continuing its programme of settlement in the West Bank. Because of the dire impact that a programme of transfer of population and the unlawful appropriation of property has on civilian populations in occupied territory, both practices have been prohibited by international humanitarian law. The consequence for civilian populations in occupied territory is also the reason why both practices are classed as war crimes punishable by the ICC; making apparent their classification as some of the ‘most serious crimes of concern to the international community’.”