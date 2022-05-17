The rent check tells me I am paying too much rent. What should I do?

Get help from a Huurteam (Rent Team) Some municipalities have their own Huurteam (Rent Team). The Huurteam can help you to take steps to approach your landlord and/or the Huurcommissie (Rent Tribunal). The Huurteam can also double-check the results of the rent check. For an official ruling concerning your rent, you will have to go through the Huurcommissie (the Huurteam can also start this procedure for you). The Huurcommissie is the official institution responsible for mediating and adjudicating disputes about rent levels.

Have you completed the rent check and would you like more information about your next steps? If you have any questions or if you need help, you can contact a number of institutions, which we have listed for you below:

Get help from the Juridisch Loket (Legal Aid and Advice Centre)

If your regiondoesn’t have a Huurteam, you can contact the Juridisch Loket (Legal Aid and Advice Centre). The Juridisch Loket offers free first-aid assistance in legal matters.

Contact the Huurcommissie directly

You can also contact the Huurcommissie directly, without help from a Huurteam or the Juridisch Loket. The Huurcommissie is the official institution responsible for mediating and adjudicating disputes about rent levels. You can read more about the procedure for applying for rent reduction here.

Note: If you have a temporary tenancy agreement, you might want to wait with applying for rent reduction until you have a permanent agreement. Why? Because once you have a permanent tenancy agreement, your landlord can no longer just evict you from your home (only permanent tenancy agreements give full rent protection).

Tip: You can only sign a temporary tenancy agreement once. After this, either your landlord has to terminate your temporary agreement, or the agreement is tacitly renewed, which means that you have a permanent tenancy agreement. This does not require you to sign a new agreement.

On this page, you will find an overview of all Huurteams and Juridisch Loket offices:

Drenthe

Juridisch Loket Assen

Overcingellaan 7

9401LA Assen

Stuur een mail

Flevoland

Juridisch Loket Almere

Marktmeesterstraat 79

1315GB Almere

Stuur een mail

Friesland

Huurteam Leeuwarden

Zuidergrachtswal 3

8933AD Leeuwarden

info@huurteamleeuwarden.nl

Gelderland

Juridisch Loket Arnhem

Ruiterstraat 33

6811CP Arnhem

Stuur een mail

Huurteam Nijmegen

Groenestraat 294

6531JC Nijmegen

info@huurteamsnijmegen.nl

Groningen

Huurteam Groningen

Grote Rozenstraat 38

9712TJ Groningen

huurteam@groningerstudentenbond.nl

Limburg

Juridisch Loket Heerlen

De locatie is tijdelijk gesloten.

Stuur een mail

Juridisch Loket Maastricht

Avenue Ceramique 2

6221KV Maastricht

Stuur een mail

Huurteam Zuid-Limburg

Bonnefantenstraat 2

6211KL Maastricht

info@huurteam-zuidlimburg.nl

Huurteam Eindhoven

Lijsterbesstraat 21H

5616LE Eindhoven

info@huurteameindhoven.nl

Huurteam Tilburg

Geen fysieke locatie

info@huurteamtilburg.nl

Huurteam Amsterdam

Nieuwezijds Voorburgwal 32

1012 RZ Amsterdam

info@wooninfo.nl

Overijssel

Juridisch Loket Almelo

Oranjestraat 1B

7607VD Almelo

Stuur een mail

Juridisch Loket Enschede

Piet Heinstraat 17

7511JE Enschede

Stuur een mail

Utrecht

Juridisch Loket Amersfoort

Van Asch van Wijckstraat 2

3811LP Amersfoort

Stuur een mail

Huurteam Hilversum

Augustinushof 74

1216LG Hilversum

consulent@huurteamhilversum.nl

Huurteam Utrecht

Fysieke locatie in Rotterdam:

Heemraadssingel 319

3023BG Rotterdam

info@huurteam-utrecht.nl

Zeeland

Juridisch Loket Middelburg

Rotterdamsekaai 69

4331GN Middelburg

Stuur een mail

Zuid-Holland

Huurteam Den Haag

Huurteam Den Haag heeft geen fysieke locatie of mailadres. Je kunt alleen contact opnemen via de website.



Juridisch Loket Dordrecht

Burgemeester de Raadtsingel 73A

3311JG Dordrecht

Stuur een mail

Huurteam Gouda

Fysieke locatie in Rotterdam:

Heemraadssingel 319

3023BG Rotterdam

info@urbannerdam.nl

Huurteam Leiden

Fysieke locatie in Rotterdam:

Heemraadssingel 319

3023BG Rotterdam

info@huurteamleiden.nl

Huurteam Rotterdam

Heemraadssingel 319

3023BG Rotterdam

info@huurteamrotterdam.nl

Ook de fysieke bezoeklocatie voor Gouda, Leiden, Utrecht en Schiedam.

Huurteam Schiedam

Fysieke locatie in Rotterdam:

Heemraadssingel 319

3023BG Rotterdam

info@huurteam-schiedam.nl

