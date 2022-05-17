The rent check tells me I am paying too much rent. What should I do?

Emma Wortelboer
Calculate the maximum rent for your social housing dwelling using the rent check!
Have you completed the rent check and would you like more information about your next steps? If you have any questions or if you need help, you can contact a number of institutions, which we have listed for you below:
Get help from a Huurteam (Rent Team)
Some municipalities have their own Huurteam (Rent Team). The Huurteam can help you to take steps to approach your landlord and/or the Huurcommissie (Rent Tribunal). The Huurteam can also double-check the results of the rent check. For an official ruling concerning your rent, you will have to go through the Huurcommissie (the Huurteam can also start this procedure for you). The Huurcommissie is the official institution responsible for mediating and adjudicating disputes about rent levels.
Get help from the Juridisch Loket (Legal Aid and Advice Centre)
If your regiondoesn’t have a Huurteam, you can contact the Juridisch Loket (Legal Aid and Advice Centre). The Juridisch Loket offers free first-aid assistance in legal matters.
Contact the Huurcommissie directly
You can also contact the Huurcommissie directly, without help from a Huurteam or the Juridisch Loket. The Huurcommissie is the official institution responsible for mediating and adjudicating disputes about rent levels. You can read more about the procedure for applying for rent reduction here.
Note: If you have a temporary tenancy agreement, you might want to wait with applying for rent reduction until you have a permanent agreement. Why? Because once you have a permanent tenancy agreement, your landlord can no longer just evict you from your home (only permanent tenancy agreements give full rent protection).
Tip: You can only sign a temporary tenancy agreement once. After this, either your landlord has to terminate your temporary agreement, or the agreement is tacitly renewed, which means that you have a permanent tenancy agreement. This does not require you to sign a new agreement.
On this page, you will find an overview of all Huurteams and Juridisch Loket offices:
Drenthe
Juridisch Loket Assen
Overcingellaan 7
9401LA Assen
Stuur een mail
Juridisch Loket Emmen
Weerdingerstraat 233A
7811CG Emmen
Stuur een mail
Flevoland
Juridisch Loket Almere
Marktmeesterstraat 79
1315GB Almere
Stuur een mail
Juridisch Loket Lelystad
Stationsplein 186
8232VT Lelystad
Stuur een mail
Friesland
Huurteam Leeuwarden
Zuidergrachtswal 3
8933AD Leeuwarden
info@huurteamleeuwarden.nl
Juridisch Loket Leeuwarden
Zuidersingel 12
8911AV Leeuwarden
Stuur een mail
Gelderland
Juridisch Loket Arnhem
Ruiterstraat 33
6811CP Arnhem
Stuur een mail
Huurteam Nijmegen
Groenestraat 294
6531JC Nijmegen
info@huurteamsnijmegen.nl
Juridisch Loket Nijmegen
Kronenburgersingel 2
6511AT Nijmegen
Stuur een mail
Groningen
Huurteam Groningen
Grote Rozenstraat 38
9712TJ Groningen
huurteam@groningerstudentenbond.nl
Juridisch Loket Groningen
Coehoornsingel 4
9711BS Groningen
Stuur een mail
Limburg
Juridisch Loket Heerlen
De locatie is tijdelijk gesloten.
Stuur een mail
Juridisch Loket Maastricht
Avenue Ceramique 2
6221KV Maastricht
Stuur een mail
Juridisch Loket Roermond
Kruisherenstraat 10
6041HK Roermond
Stuur een mail
Huurteam Zuid-Limburg
Bonnefantenstraat 2
6211KL Maastricht
info@huurteam-zuidlimburg.nl
Noord-Brabant
Juridisch Loket Breda
Delpratsingel 9
4811AN Breda
Stuur een mail
Juridisch Loket Den Bosch
Stationsweg 9
5211TV 's-Hertogenbosch
Stuur een mail
Huurteam Eindhoven
Lijsterbesstraat 21H
5616LE Eindhoven
info@huurteameindhoven.nl
Juridisch Loket Eindhoven
Willemstraat 18
5611HD Eindhoven
Stuur een mail
Huurteam Tilburg
Geen fysieke locatie
info@huurteamtilburg.nl
Juridisch Loket Tilburg
Spoorlaan 404
5038CG Tilburg
Stuur een mail
Noord-Holland
Juridisch Loket Alkmaar
Noorderkade 116
1823CJ Alkmaar
Stuur een mail
Huurteam Amsterdam
Nieuwezijds Voorburgwal 32
1012 RZ Amsterdam
info@wooninfo.nl
Juridisch Loket Amsterdam
Vijzelgracht 21
1017HN Amsterdam
Stuur een mail
Juridisch Loket Haarlem
Stationsplein 70
2011LM Haarlem
Stuur een mail
Overijssel
Juridisch Loket Almelo
Oranjestraat 1B
7607VD Almelo
Stuur een mail
Juridisch Loket Deventer
Smedenstraat 286
7411RD Deventer
Stuur een mail
Juridisch Loket Enschede
Piet Heinstraat 17
7511JE Enschede
Stuur een mail
Juridisch Loket Zwolle
Koggelaan 15
8017JN Zwolle
Stuur een mail
Utrecht
Juridisch Loket Amersfoort
Van Asch van Wijckstraat 2
3811LP Amersfoort
Stuur een mail
Huurteam Hilversum
Augustinushof 74
1216LG Hilversum
consulent@huurteamhilversum.nl
Huurteam Utrecht
Fysieke locatie in Rotterdam:
Heemraadssingel 319
3023BG Rotterdam
info@huurteam-utrecht.nl
Juridisch Loket Utrecht
Catharijnesingel 55
351GD Utrecht
Stuur een mail
Zeeland
Juridisch Loket Middelburg
Rotterdamsekaai 69
4331GN Middelburg
Stuur een mail
Zuid-Holland
Huurteam Den Haag
Huurteam Den Haag heeft geen fysieke locatie of mailadres. Je kunt alleen contact opnemen via de website.
Juridisch Loket Den Haag
Oranjebuitensingel 6
2511VE Den Haag
Stuur een mail
Juridisch Loket Dordrecht
Burgemeester de Raadtsingel 73A
3311JG Dordrecht
Stuur een mail
Huurteam Gouda
Fysieke locatie in Rotterdam:
Heemraadssingel 319
3023BG Rotterdam
info@urbannerdam.nl
Huurteam Leiden
Fysieke locatie in Rotterdam:
Heemraadssingel 319
3023BG Rotterdam
info@huurteamleiden.nl
Juridisch Loket Leiden
Bargelaan 8A
2333CT Leiden
Stuur een mail
Huurteam Rotterdam
Heemraadssingel 319
3023BG Rotterdam
info@huurteamrotterdam.nl
Ook de fysieke bezoeklocatie voor Gouda, Leiden, Utrecht en Schiedam.
Juridisch Loket Rotterdam
Weena 719
3013AM Rotterdam
Stuur een mail
Huurteam Schiedam
Fysieke locatie in Rotterdam:
Heemraadssingel 319
3023BG Rotterdam
info@huurteam-schiedam.nl
